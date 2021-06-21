Amid chicken wing shortage, Texas-based Wingstop debuts thigh-based delivery brand

click to enlarge
Thighstop offers easier-to-acquire thighs naked or tossed in Wingstop's signature sauce.
As chicken wings fall into short supply, restaurants are adding wing surcharges
and grocery stores are limiting purchases
.
Meanwhile, Dallas-based chain Wingstop Inc. just created a whole new brand to get around the problem, Nation’s Restaurant News reports
.
Thighstop, the new delivery-only brand from Wingstop, offers easier-to-acquire thighs, which it offers naked or tossed in its signature sauces and rubs.
As wing prices soared last fall, Wingstop began testing bone-in thighs as an alternative to wings in seven markets. At that time, social media users referred to the new brand as “Thighstop.”
Wingstop hijacked the name and launched its new concept Monday.
A quick perusal of the Thighstop menu via Doordash confirms the chain is selling bone-in and boneless chicken thighs served with ranch and blue cheese dips, fresh-cut seasoned fries, fried corn and rolls.
Thighstop offers easier-to-acquire thighs naked or tossed in Wingstop's signature sauce.
The prices on the new brand's offerings are considerably lower than on its wings. A three-piece thigh meal from the virtual venture runs $7.99, while a six-piece classic wing meal now costs nearly $13.
The fast-casual fried thighs are available via delivery or carryout from all 19 San Antonio Wingstop locations.
