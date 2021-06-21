Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 21, 2021

Amid chicken wing shortage, Texas-based Wingstop debuts thigh-based delivery brand

Posted By on Mon, Jun 21, 2021 at 1:09 PM

click to enlarge Thighstop offers easier-to-acquire thighs naked or tossed in Wingstop's signature sauce. - PHOTO COURTESY THIGHSTOP
  • Photo Courtesy Thighstop
  • Thighstop offers easier-to-acquire thighs naked or tossed in Wingstop's signature sauce.
As chicken wings fall into short supply, restaurants are adding wing surcharges and grocery stores are limiting purchases.

Meanwhile, Dallas-based chain Wingstop Inc. just created a whole new brand to get around the problem, Nation’s Restaurant News reports.



Thighstop, the new delivery-only brand from Wingstop, offers easier-to-acquire thighs, which it offers naked or tossed in its signature sauces and rubs.

As wing prices soared last fall, Wingstop began testing bone-in thighs as an alternative to wings in seven markets. At that time, social media users referred to the new brand as “Thighstop.”

Wingstop hijacked the name and launched its new concept Monday.

A quick perusal of the Thighstop menu via Doordash confirms the chain is selling bone-in and boneless chicken thighs served with ranch and blue cheese dips, fresh-cut seasoned fries, fried corn and rolls.

click to enlarge Thighstop offers easier-to-acquire thighs naked or tossed in Wingstop's signature sauce. - NINA RANGEL
  • Nina Rangel
  • Thighstop offers easier-to-acquire thighs naked or tossed in Wingstop's signature sauce.
The prices on the new brand's offerings are considerably lower than on its wings. A three-piece thigh meal from the virtual venture runs $7.99, while a six-piece classic wing meal now costs nearly $13.

The fast-casual fried thighs are available via delivery or carryout from all 19 San Antonio Wingstop locations.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

San Antonio's Grand Hyatt proves that city-subsidized development isn’t a winning strategy
Wesley Snipes chats about his scene-stealing character in Coming 2 America, now on DVD
The owners of San Antonio music venue Picks Bar are partners in both business and life
UTSA archivist’s work shines a light on San Antonio’s queer nightlife going back to the early 1900s
Assclown Alert: Unpacking Gov. Greg Abbott's theater at the U.S.-Mexico border
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio dining staple Luby's sells cafeteria business for $28.7 million Read More

  2. San Antonio Fiesta-goers will have to pony up extra cash for beloved chicken on a stick this year Read More

  3. The owners of San Antonio music venue Picks Bar are partners in both business and life Read More

  4. New San Antonio bar Chismosas brings Mexico-inspired food and drinks, cheeky decor to North Side Read More

  5. Texas-based Lick Honest Ice Creams named best in Texas by Food & Wine Magazine Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation