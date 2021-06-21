Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Monday, June 21, 2021

Chefs from San Antonio's Sichuan House, Sangria on the Burg team up for collaborative dinner series

Posted By on Mon, Jun 21, 2021 at 3:26 PM

click to enlarge Chefs Ceasar Zepeda (left) and Kristina Zhao will partner up for the second Chef Swap dinner series event. - FACEBOOK / SANGRIA ON THE BURG / KRISTINA ZHAO
  • Facebook / Sangria on the Burg / Kristina Zhao
  • Chefs Ceasar Zepeda (left) and Kristina Zhao will partner up for the second Chef Swap dinner series event.
Chefs Kristina Zhao and Ceasar Zepeda will partner up for the second event in a six-week Chef Swap collaborative dinner series celebrating San Antonio culinary pros.

A portion of proceeds from each Chef Swap dinner will be donated to restaurant-focused nonprofit Culinaria to support its mission of funding scholarships for local residents trying to further their culinary educations.



Zepeda, head honcho at Sangria on the Burg, will welcome Zhao — of Sichuan House and upcoming eatery Dashi Sichuan Kitchen & Bar — into his Northwest SA kitchen for their four-course collaborative dinner on June 28.

Menu items include tea-smoked duck, achiote-marinated pork and a main event which promises pork belly two ways. Ticketholders can expect Zepeda’s Smoked Pork Belly with pepita-jalapeno salsa, mango pico de gallo and cotija cheese and Sichuan House’s Dong Po-Braised Pork Belly with broccolini and a sweet soy glaze.

Each course will be paired with a cocktail that complements the flavors of the dish.

Tickets for the June 28 dinner — which will offer two seating times, at 6 p.m. at 8 p.m. — cost $95 per person. Reservations are required, and those interested in booking seats may do so by calling Sangria on the Burg directly.

