Monday, June 21, 2021

San Antonio bartender to host citrus-free summer drink pop up for drinkers with ingredient sensitivities

Posted By on Mon, Jun 21, 2021 at 11:38 AM

click image Karen Tartt shakes things up at Below at Maverick Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. - INSTAGRAM / BELOWATMAVERICK
  • Instagram / belowatmaverick
  • Karen Tartt shakes things up at Below at Maverick Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
It’s summertime, and there are few better ways to cool off than with a refreshing, citrusy cocktail. Unless, of course, you're one of the many Americans who suffer from sensitivity to citrus fruits.

San Antonio bartender Karen Tartt is one of those, and she's organized a Summer Without Citrus pop-up series at swanky downtown bar Below at Maverick. The menu will focus on — you guessed it — summertime sippers with no citrus ingredients.



“This series of pop-ups has been a dream of mine since the first time I created cocktails for a party where I could actually eat and drink everything,” Tartt told the Current. “I'm excited to kick off the series with a citrus-free and clear spirit-focused menu. Equally driven by science and creativity, these cocktails are for everyone to enjoy, not just folks who need the omission.”

Tartt has dedicated her professional life to developing cocktail recipes devoid of ingredients that trigger migraines in those with an ailment called vestibular migraine. The neurological condition can be triggered by factors ranging from altered sleep patterns to food items such as citrus, artificial sweeteners, caffeine and dark liquors.

The first Summer Without Citrus pop-up will take place Tuesday, June 22 at 7 p.m. The citrus-free cocktails will contain only clear spirits, including Bacardi rum, Bombay Sapphire gin and Grey Goose vodka. Below at Maverick is located beneath Playland Pizza at 400 E. Houston St.

