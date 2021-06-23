Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

San Antonio bar Lowcountry holding month-long undergarment drive for homeless population

Posted By on Wed, Jun 23, 2021 at 11:08 AM

click image Lowcountry is holding a month-long undergarment drive for the homeless communities of San Antonio. - FACEBOOK / LOWCOUNTRY
  • Facebook / Lowcountry
  • Lowcountry is holding a month-long undergarment drive for the homeless communities of San Antonio.
Lowcountry, the self-proclaimed “sweetest lil bar in Southtown,” appears to be living its rep this summer with a month-long undergarment drive for the local homeless population.

The initiative, dubbed “Drop Your Drawers,” will collect new, in-the-package underwear and sports bras, which local organizations will distribute to people experiencing homelessness in San Antonio.



The mostly-outdoor bar will kick off the “stuff-raiser” Sunday, June 27, with drink specials all day and a dedicated spot to drop newly-purchased, chone-adjacent donations.

