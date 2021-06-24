Thursday, June 24, 2021
San Antonio’s Alamo Beer Co. debuts seasonal Summer Shandy
By Nina Rangel
on Thu, Jun 24, 2021 at 10:55 AM
Photo Courtesy Alamo Beer Company
Alamo’s Summer Shandy is the brewery's first summertime seasonal suds of 2021.
With temps threatening to break the century mark, San Antonio-based Alamo Beer Co. has released Summer Shandy, its first seasonal summertime suds of 2021.
The new brew is crafted with lemon, lime, honey and Lemoncito from Alamo City-based Southside Soda. The handcrafted soda is based on a lemon agua fresca and features notes of honey and pure cane sugar.
Alamo’s new Shandy is a lighter than many of its other offerings, only weighing in at 4.8% ABV. It joins Hayz St IPA and Doppelbock in Alamo’s current lineup of seasonal brews.
Summer Shandy is a limited release that will only be marketed through August. Six-packs of cans are available at groceries across San Antonio, and the beer is also offered on draft at bars and restaurants, including Alamo Beer’s Co. downtown-area beer hall.
