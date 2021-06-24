Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Thursday, June 24, 2021

San Antonio’s Alamo Beer Co. debuts seasonal Summer Shandy

Posted By on Thu, Jun 24, 2021 at 10:55 AM

click to enlarge Alamo’s Summer Shandy is the brewery's first summertime seasonal suds of 2021. - PHOTO COURTESY ALAMO BEER COMPANY
  • Photo Courtesy Alamo Beer Company
  • Alamo’s Summer Shandy is the brewery's first summertime seasonal suds of 2021.
With temps threatening to break the century mark, San Antonio-based Alamo Beer Co. has released Summer Shandy, its first seasonal summertime suds of 2021.

The new brew is crafted with lemon, lime, honey and Lemoncito from Alamo City-based Southside Soda. The handcrafted soda is based on a lemon agua fresca and features notes of honey and pure cane sugar.



Alamo’s new Shandy is a lighter than many of its other offerings, only weighing in at 4.8% ABV. It joins Hayz St IPA and Doppelbock in Alamo’s current lineup of seasonal brews.

Summer Shandy is a limited release that will only be marketed through August.  Six-packs of cans are available at groceries across San Antonio, and the beer is also offered on draft at bars and restaurants, including Alamo Beer’s Co. downtown-area beer hall.

