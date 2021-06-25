Lucky's Icehouse opens, bringing Northeast San Antonio a new patio drinking spot

click image
Facebook / Lucky's Icehouse
Lucky’s Icehouse is now open on San Antonio's Northeast side.
Residents of Northeast San Antonio who enjoy drinks, dancing and darts just got lucky — Lucky’s Icehouse, that is.
The new drinkery has opened in the space that used to house American Legion Post 592, offering a dance space, outdoor deck and a separate room dedicated to darts, the San Antonio Express-News reports
Located at 2818 NE Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel Road, Lucky’s Icehouse boasts six electric dart boards and 10 televisions with plans to add more outside, as the owners start to glean feedback from guests.
“We are open to whatever our customers want from us,” co-owner Billie Jean Guzman told the daily. “If there is a beer or spirit that they like to drink, we’ll find a way to get it for them with our next order.”
The 4,500-square-foot icehouse offers a full bar and more than 20 beers in bottles and cans. Lucky’s offers live music on Fridays and Saturdays, featuring tunes from Tejano, country and classic rock bands, as well as karaoke on Wednesdays and Sundays.
The new spot does not have a kitchen, but hosts a local outfit that sells barbecue plates from 5 p.m. to midnight.
Lucky’s Icehouse is open Monday through Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m.
