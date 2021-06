San Antonio artisan butcher shop launches Jason Dady-led dinners that revive his Umai Mi eatery

click to enlarge paytonphotography.com

The Umai Mi pop-up will feature a version of Dady's storied green papaya salad.

Fans of chef Jason Dady’s long-closed modern Asian spot Umai Mi will have their chance to relive the funky, rap-filled eatery’s vibes, thanks to a newly launched local chef series from The Farmer’s Butcher.The Eastside butcher shop, helmed by local artisan hog farmers Mark and Kelley Escobedo, will host the first of many one-night events June 30. Dady shared the menu to social media , promising dishes such as “OG” Deviled eggs with kewpie, togarashi, scallions and sriracha — a staple menu item at Umai Mi. Also on the menu are jungle curry with South Texas heritage pork, charred eggplant and young green peppercorn, smoked Texas brisket with tamarind glaze and Thai iced “coffee cake.”Don’t ask us why coffee cake is in apostrophes.To take part, adventurous diners can purchase $65 tickets to the event via Eventbrite . The dinner itself will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m., but diners can peruse other locally owned businesses in the immediate vicinity — a foodie haven at 1602 E Houston St which also hosts Black Laboratory Brewing and Cake Thieves — before or after.