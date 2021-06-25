San Antonio's Ida Claire offering shrimp boil package for at-home July 4 noshing

click image Instagram / idaclairesa

Last year's Shrimp Boil Kit To Go.

Most folks may consider the grill the quintessential Independence Day cooking companion, but Southern-style eatery Ida Claire is choosing to break free from expectation via a take-home shrimp boil kit.The kitschy kitchen has put together a $65 to-go kit, now available for preorder. The package includes two pounds of shrimp, a spice mix, fresh garlic cloves, red potatoes, four cobs of corn, a red onion, a pound of andouille sausage, lemons and parsley butter.Also included is a single can of Montucky Cold Snacks beer, which suggests that this setup is meant to feed just one patriot. In any case, the preparer can take or leave the brew at their leisure — or choose to add a cocktail or two to their order.Kits will be available for pickup from July 1-4. To order, folks can call the restaurant.