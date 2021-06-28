After flood damage, San Antonio gourmet hot dog eatery The Dogfather has temporarily closed

click to enlarge
Facebook / The Dogfather
Gourmet hot dog outfit The Dogfather has closed for repairs.
Gourmet frank purveyor The Dogfather has closed after a flood last week
caused extensive damage to its dining room and kitchen.
In the wake of the damage, the shop initially pivoted and tried to operate from a food trailer. However, after a few days of serving a limited menu, the team realized it was an unrealistic fix.
“Working from the trailer is just not sustainable for us when our entire kitchen and all prep areas are unusable,” a Friday Facebook post read. “Our best guess for reopening is 4-6 weeks… We appreciate your ongoing support & encouragement of our little hotdog shop.”
The Dogfather held a weekend pay-what-you-can event at which 100% of the sales went directly its staff, who will be displaced until extensive repairs to the restaurant are complete.
Multiple inquiries made to The Dogfather’s Instagram page ask about whether a crowdfunding campaign exists to help take care of the staff. Co-owner Patrick Curel told the Current
such a campaign may be an option in the future, but the restaurants leadership team is also exploring other scenarios to support its workers.
Stay tuned. More details may be forthcoming.
