After flood damage, San Antonio gourmet hot dog eatery The Dogfather has temporarily closed

Gourmet frank purveyor The Dogfather has closed after a flood last week caused extensive damage to its dining room and kitchen.In the wake of the damage, the shop initially pivoted and tried to operate from a food trailer. However, after a few days of serving a limited menu, the team realized it was an unrealistic fix.“Working from the trailer is just not sustainable for us when our entire kitchen and all prep areas are unusable,” a Friday Facebook post read. “Our best guess for reopening is 4-6 weeks… We appreciate your ongoing support & encouragement of our little hotdog shop.”The Dogfather held a weekend pay-what-you-can event at which 100% of the sales went directly its staff, who will be displaced until extensive repairs to the restaurant are complete.Multiple inquiries made to The Dogfather’s Instagram page ask about whether a crowdfunding campaign exists to help take care of the staff. Co-owner Patrick Curel told thesuch a campaign may be an option in the future, but the restaurants leadership team is also exploring other scenarios to support its workers.Stay tuned. More details may be forthcoming.