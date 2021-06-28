Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Monday, June 28, 2021

After flood damage, San Antonio gourmet hot dog eatery The Dogfather has temporarily closed

Posted By on Mon, Jun 28, 2021 at 1:53 PM

click to enlarge Gourmet hot dog outfit The Dogfather has closed for repairs. - FACEBOOK / THE DOGFATHER
  • Facebook / The Dogfather
  • Gourmet hot dog outfit The Dogfather has closed for repairs.
Gourmet frank purveyor The Dogfather has closed after a flood last week caused extensive damage to its dining room and kitchen.

In the wake of the damage, the shop initially pivoted and tried to operate from a food trailer. However, after a few days of serving a limited menu, the team realized it was an unrealistic fix.



“Working from the trailer is just not sustainable for us when our entire kitchen and all prep areas are unusable,” a Friday Facebook post read. “Our best guess for reopening is 4-6 weeks… We appreciate your ongoing support & encouragement of our little hotdog shop.”

The Dogfather held a weekend pay-what-you-can event at which 100% of the sales went directly its staff, who will be displaced until extensive repairs to the restaurant are complete.

Multiple inquiries made to The Dogfather’s Instagram page ask about whether a crowdfunding campaign exists to help take care of the staff. Co-owner Patrick Curel told the Current such a campaign may be an option in the future, but the restaurants leadership team is also exploring other scenarios to support its workers.

Stay tuned. More details may be forthcoming.

