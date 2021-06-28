Craft beer and movie chain Flix Brewhouse has opened its first San Antonio location

click image
Flix Brewhouse is now open on San Antonio's West side.
Dinner-and-a-movie concept Flix Brewhouse
has opened its first Alamo City theater, and like all the chain's locations, this one sports a novel twist: it brews its own beer.
The West Side theater, located at 845 Loop 1604 South, opened late last week, offering a lineup of flicks including the latest installments in the Fast and the Furious
, A Quiet Place
and The Conjuring
franchises.
Also on tap are a seven of its proprietary brews, which include a golden ale, two IPAs and a chocolate stout.
In addition to movies and pints, Albuquerque, New Mexico-based Flix also serves up hand-tossed pizzas, wings and shareable items such as Hatch chile queso, loaded fries and fried Wisconsin cheese curds.
According to Flix's website, its brews have won numerous local and state competitions. The chain landed its first national award at the Great American Beer Festival in 2015 with a Silver in the German Alt-Bier category.
The new Flix theater is open seven days a week, even to those who aren't ready to catch a movie. Its hours are 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-2 a.m. on the weekends.
The SA location is the chain’s tenth nationwide and its fourth in Texas. Plans for new Lone Star State locations in Hutto and Mansfield are in the works.
