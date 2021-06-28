Monday, June 28, 2021
El Remedio’s third mobile kitchen will debut at colorful new San Antonio food truck park El Camino
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, Jun 28, 2021 at 4:04 PM
Popular birria and ceviche food truck El Remedio will launch a third mobile kitchen Thursday.
Just call it El Debut.
Popular birria and mariscos outfit El Remedio will debut its third mobile kitchen this weekend at colorful new food truck park El Camino
.
Just weeks ago, El Remedio announced plans
to expand its footprint via a shiny new birria and seafood wagon. At that point, however, it had yet to decide on where to station the mobile eatery for its debut.
Late Sunday evening, El Remedio took to Instagram to announce that the new truck will serve at El Camino this Thursday through Saturday.
The food truck park, which opened last month, is nestled along the River Walk between the city center and the Pearl. Located at 1009 Avenue B, El Camino offers high-end cocktails, diverse fare and art by local talent.
El Remedio’s two other two trucks — one of which is seafood-centric, while the other focuses on birria — are located at 2924 Culebra Road.
