Family-owned Copalli Cafe, located just north of San Antonio, will shut down at end of July

Copalli Cafe will close permanently on July 31.

The tumult of 2020 appears to have taken its toll on yet another San Antonio-area food business.Copalli Cafe — a spot serving fresh-brewed java, home-baked treats and light-lunch eats — will close permanently on July 31 after nearly ten years serving the community of Spring Branch. It's located at 17080 Texas Highway 46, Suite 101, just north of the Alamo City.The owners shared the news in a recent Facebook post, adding that they're saying "goodbye with a heavy heart.”The eatery's menu features sandwiches, panini, smoothies and salads, as well as baked goods and coffee drinks. Thereached out to confirm that the complete menu will be available until closure but didn't hear back by press time.For now, coffee lovers can stop by the shop Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Friday from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. It's closed Sundays.