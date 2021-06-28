Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 28, 2021

Family-owned Copalli Cafe, located just north of San Antonio, will shut down at end of July

Posted By on Mon, Jun 28, 2021 at 11:08 AM

click image Copalli Cafe will close permanently on July 31. - INSTAGRAM / CAFECOPALLI
  • Instagram / cafecopalli
  • Copalli Cafe will close permanently on July 31.
The tumult of 2020 appears to have taken its toll on yet another San Antonio-area food business.

Copalli Cafe — a spot serving fresh-brewed java, home-baked treats and light-lunch eats — will close permanently on July 31 after nearly ten years serving the community of Spring Branch. It's located at 17080 Texas Highway 46, Suite 101, just north of the Alamo City.



The owners shared the news in a recent Facebook post, adding that they're saying "goodbye with a heavy heart.”

The eatery's menu features sandwiches, panini, smoothies and salads, as well as baked goods and coffee drinks. The Current reached out to confirm that the complete menu will be available until closure but didn't hear back by press time.

For now, coffee lovers can stop by the shop Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Friday from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. It's closed Sundays.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

On the Beat: San Antonio electronic musician ARK refuses to sit still
Hello Paradise’s exceptional Thai food and tiki-inspired cocktails make up for the Astro Turf
San Antonio's Grand Hyatt proves that city-subsidized development isn’t a winning strategy
Wesley Snipes chats about his scene-stealing character in Coming 2 America, now on DVD
The owners of San Antonio music venue Picks Bar are partners in both business and life
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio will gain its first revolving sushi bar with new spot planned for Alamo Quarry Market Read More

  2. The owners of San Antonio music venue Picks Bar are partners in both business and life Read More

  3. Craft beer and movie chain Flix Brewhouse has opened its first San Antonio location Read More

  4. Charity Taco Rumble will determine whether San Antonio or Austin chefs make the best tacos Read More

  5. Lucky's Icehouse opens, bringing Northeast San Antonio a new patio drinking spot Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation