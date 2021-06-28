Maverick restaurant group reveals new details about San Antonio Italian concepts Allora and Arrosta

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Allora
-
A rendering of Allora, as designed by Austin-based Sanders Architecture.
When plans surfaced in April for Allora and Arrosta, a pair of fancy new Italian eateries from the minds behind Maverick Texas Brasserie, details were in short supply.
Now, we have more.
Back in April, we knew the full-service restaurant Allora will be overseen by Chef Robbie Nowlin
. Newly confirmed, however, is that Chris Carlson will split time between his existing post as Maverick's executive chef and overseeing the more causal, counter-service Arrosta.
Also contributing to the new restaurants is Maverick sommelier Josh Thomas, who will curate wine programs for both. Thomas’ talents are behind the highly regarded wine program at the Southtown brasserie.
Allora will be housed in the new Credit Human tower at 403 Pearl Parkway, while Arrosta will be located in the neighboring Oxbow building at 1803 Broadway. Both are set to open this fall.
The team will offer a preview of the upcoming eateries at an August 10 pop-up at Maverick. Tickets are $50 per guest and include four courses: antipasti, pasta, main and dolci. Additional wine pairings are available for $25.
Tickets for the event are available via Maverick's reservation website
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.