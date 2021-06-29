San Antonio-based Whataburger revives seasonal pico de gallo, peaches-and-cream shakes

click to enlarge Courtesy Whataburger





Alamo City-based fast food institution Whataburger has reintroduced two of its seasonal menu items to beat the summer heat. Or at least keep it temporarily at bay.First up, the burger brand is bringing back its fresh pico de gallo, featuring chopped white onion, tomato, cilantro and jalapeño. Whataburger has offered pico de gallo on its hamburgers in the past, but this summer, customers can now order it on chicken sandwiches for the first time.Aside from the fresh condiment, the Whataburger pico de gallo burgers and chicken sandwiches feature pepper jack cheese and a creamy cilantro lime sauce.The burger chain has also started offering a limited-time peaches-and-cream milkshake. Expect a “blended flavor of peach and vanilla with just the right level of sweetness,” according to a release.The seasonal items are available now and for a limited time at area Whataburger locations.