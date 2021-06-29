Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Tuesday, June 29, 2021

The maker of childhood fave Fla-Vor-Ice is now selling a boozy version of the frozen treat in Texas

Posted By on Tue, Jun 29, 2021 at 2:54 PM

SLIQ Spirited Ice's 8% pops are now available in Texas.
The company behind childhood summertime favorite Fla-Vor-Ice tubes has put a boozy twist on the nostalgic treat — and they’re now available in Texas.

Appearance-wise, SLIQ Spirited Ice tubes mirror the colorful Fla-Vor-Ices many of us enjoyed as kids, but that’s where the similarities end. These “spirited” versions weigh in at 8% ABV per pop, and they're available in nine-packs featuring three booze-infused collections: vodka, rum and agave.
  • Vodka-infused pops come in lemonade, cranberry-grapefruit and blue raspberry flavors.
  • Agave-infused pops boast margarita flavors in classic, strawberry and mango.
  • The Rum iterations include strawberry, coconut-lime and pineapple daiquiri flavors.
The 21-and-up freezer pops are made by 21 Holdings, a new division of The Jel Sert Company — which produces freezable novelty brands such as Fla-Vor-Ice, Otter Pops, Pop-Ice and ICEE.



Nine-packs of SLIQ’s vodka, rum and agave pops are available at San Antonio-area Walmart locations.

