Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 29, 2021

This fall, a new Texas law will allow stores to sell beer, wine earlier on Sundays

Posted By on Tue, Jun 29, 2021 at 1:27 PM

click image Lone Star State legislators have allowed for the sale of beer and wine to begin at 10 a.m. on Sundays starting this September. - INSTAGRAM / DISTILLEDSPIRITSCOUNCIL
  • Instagram / distilledspiritscouncil
  • Lone Star State legislators have allowed for the sale of beer and wine to begin at 10 a.m. on Sundays starting this September.
Pre-Prohibition-era blue laws governing the sale beer and wine on Sundays in Texas will get a long-awaited update this fall.

Last month, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law allowing restaurants to sell to-go alcoholic beverages with food orders. Less widely reported was a law signed the same day that will permit the sale of beer and wine starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays. The latter goes into effect September 1.



Under current law, Texas groceries and convenience stores can't sell beer and wine until noon on Sundays. In-store liquor sales are still prohibited on Sundays.

Retailers, distillers and brewers have long argued that blue laws — originally adopted to limit which items were sold on the Sabbath — make little sense in today's marketplace. We suspect plenty of Texans can drink to that sentiment.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

On the Beat: San Antonio electronic musician ARK refuses to sit still
Hello Paradise’s exceptional Thai food and tiki-inspired cocktails make up for the Astro Turf
San Antonio's Grand Hyatt proves that city-subsidized development isn’t a winning strategy
Wesley Snipes chats about his scene-stealing character in Coming 2 America, now on DVD
The owners of San Antonio music venue Picks Bar are partners in both business and life
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. After flood damage, San Antonio gourmet hot dog eatery The Dogfather has temporarily closed Read More

  2. Craft beer and movie chain Flix Brewhouse has opened its first San Antonio location Read More

  3. Maverick restaurant group reveals new details about San Antonio Italian concepts Allora and Arrosta Read More

  4. El Remedio’s third mobile kitchen will debut at colorful new San Antonio food truck park El Camino Read More

  5. Family-owned Copalli Cafe, located just north of San Antonio, will shut down at end of July Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation