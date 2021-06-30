Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Las Vegas-based Capriotti's sandwich chain will open first San Antonio store this summer

Posted By on Wed, Jun 30, 2021 at 10:16 AM

click image Capriotti’s is bringing its subs to SA from Las Vegas. - INSTAGRAM / CAPRIOTTIS
  • Instagram / capriottis
  • Capriotti’s is bringing its subs to SA from Las Vegas.
The Alamo City will soon gain another sandwich chain in Capriotti's, a Las Vegas-based sub outfit known for its signature sandos.

The fast-casual brand unveiled plans to open 51 new U.S. shops this year, including at least one in San Antonio.



Founded in 1976, Capriotti's is known for a 40-year-old tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house nightly and hand-shredding them each morning. The chain's best-seller, The Bobbie, consists of cooked-on-site turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo on a soft roll.

"Looking ahead, our focus will be to continue being extraordinary franchise systems, whose franchise partners earn exceptional returns by selling the best tasting, highest-quality food in the industry," Capriotti's Chief Development and Operating Officer David Bloom said in a release.

The expansion will take place during the second quarter, but the company didn't release details about how many of the new stores will be in San Antonio, nor a timeframe for its Lone Star State expansion.

