Las Vegas-based Capriotti's sandwich chain will open first San Antonio store this summer

The Alamo City will soon gain another sandwich chain in Capriotti's, a Las Vegas-based sub outfit known for its signature sandos.The fast-casual brand unveiled plans to open 51 new U.S. shops this year, including at least one in San Antonio.Founded in 1976, Capriotti's is known for a 40-year-old tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house nightly and hand-shredding them each morning. The chain's best-seller, The Bobbie, consists of cooked-on-site turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo on a soft roll."Looking ahead, our focus will be to continue being extraordinary franchise systems, whose franchise partners earn exceptional returns by selling the best tasting, highest-quality food in the industry," Capriotti's Chief Development and Operating Officer David Bloom said in a release.The expansion will take place during the second quarter, but the company didn't release details about how many of the new stores will be in San Antonio, nor a timeframe for its Lone Star State expansion.