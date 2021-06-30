Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Texas-based Dave & Buster’s dodges bankruptcy reorganization with new recovery plan

Posted By on Wed, Jun 30, 2021 at 3:25 PM

click image A chef-inspired strawberry shortcake is one of Dave & Buster's new menu items. - INSTAGRAM / _BLOGIONISTA
  • Instagram / _blogionista
  • A chef-inspired strawberry shortcake is one of Dave & Buster's new menu items.
After the pandemic nearly forced it into Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization last fall, Texas-based Dave & Buster’s is hoping a new business plan can put it on the path to a comeback.

The arcade-and-restaurant recently announced that it's acquired seven exclusive new games, pared down its food menu, added new in-store tech and third-party delivery as part of the revamp.



The moves come after the Dallas-based chain laid off 1,300 workers across seven states during the height of the pandemic. It temporarily closed its two San Antonio stores, located in Balcones Heights and at Rivercenter Mall, but reopened them this spring.

D&B's new games include a life-size version of Hungry Hungry Hippos and Minecraft Dungeons Arcade, along with new virtual reality experiences, according to the company. The new food items include chimichurri bowls, garlic parmesan truffle fries and strawberry shortcake.

D&B officials said the company's 2021 outlook is positive, with 107 locations reopening in January — or 76% of its total footprint.

