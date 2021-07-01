Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 1, 2021

Buffalo Wild Wings opens its third San Antonio GO location, this time on the Northeast Side

Posted By on Thu, Jul 1, 2021 at 11:37 AM

click to enlarge San Antonio is now home to three Buffalo Wild Wings GO locations. - COURTESY BUFFALO WILD WINGS
  • Courtesy Buffalo Wild Wings
  • San Antonio is now home to three Buffalo Wild Wings GO locations.
Buffalo Wild Wings’ pandemic-born delivery and takeout model has expanded again in the Alamo City, this time on the Northeast Side.

BWW has opened a third GO location at 4320 N. Foster Road, bringing the scaled-down concept to the Kirby area. The new stores features a walk-up counter, digital menu boards, limited seating and heated takeout lockers for a contactless experience.



The chicken wing purveyor opened two San Antonio GO locations back in February. Those are located at 1134 Culebra Road and 10538 Potranco Road.

According to Buffalo Wild Wings officials, the new location will employ 25 people. To celebrate its opening, the chain made a $1,000 donation to San Antonio Youth Literacy.

The new location is open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Dungeon Crawler: San Antonio’s monolithic ambient-doom project Crawl lurks in the shadows
Comic Gabriel Iglesias says his San Antonio residency marks his escape from COVID house arrest
On the Beat: San Antonio electronic musician ARK refuses to sit still
Hello Paradise’s exceptional Thai food and tiki-inspired cocktails make up for the Astro Turf
San Antonio's Grand Hyatt proves that city-subsidized development isn’t a winning strategy
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New family- and dog-friendly food truck park rolling into Northwest San Antonio this weekend Read More

  2. San Antonio-based Pabst Brewing is marketing a 1,776-pack of beer, 'because 1,777 seemed excessive' Read More

  3. Las Vegas-based Capriotti's sandwich chain will open first San Antonio store this summer Read More

  4. Austin-based Torchy’s Tacos poised to open its fifth San Antonio location in July Read More

  5. San Antonio-based Taco Cabana sold to California company for $85 million Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 16, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation