City of San Antonio World Heritage Office announces new class of chef ambassadors

Top row, from left: Lilla Bernal, John Brand, David Caceres. Bottom row, from left: Kelly Daughety, Jesse Kuykendall, Stephen Paprocki.
Six local chefs have been named representatives of San Antonio as a UNESCO Creative City
of Gastronomy through 2023.
The new ambassadors include Lilla Bernal of the Culinary Institute of America, John Brand of Hotel Emma, David Caceres of La Panaderia, Kelly Daughety of the San Antonio Food Bank, Jesse “Chef Kirk” Kuykendall of both Hotel Havana and Milpa and Stephen Paprocki of the Chef Cooperatives.
The culinary pros will participate in local, national and international UNESCO activities over the next two years, showcasing local culinary traditions, cooking techniques and recipes authentic to SA.
In 2017, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) designated San Antonio as a Creative City of Gastronomy
for its culinary legacy as a confluence of cultures.
As a UNESCO Creative City, San Antonio is part of a distinct group of international metros committed to sharing best practices, developing partnerships that promote creativity, strengthening participation in cultural life and integrating culture into urban development plans.
San Antonio's previous chef ambassadors have included Blanca Aldaco of Aldaco’s Mexican Cuisine, Esaul Ramos of 2M Smokehouse and Hinnerk von Bargen from the Culinary Institute of America.
The new chef ambassadors will be officially recognized during an event that will take place in October.
