Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 1, 2021

City of San Antonio World Heritage Office announces new class of chef ambassadors

Posted By on Thu, Jul 1, 2021 at 1:59 PM

click to enlarge Top row, from left: Lilla Bernal, John Brand, David Caceres. Bottom row, from left: Kelly Daughety, Jesse Kuykendall, Stephen Paprocki. - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Top row, from left: Lilla Bernal, John Brand, David Caceres. Bottom row, from left: Kelly Daughety, Jesse Kuykendall, Stephen Paprocki.
Six local chefs have been named representatives of San Antonio as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy through 2023.

The new ambassadors include Lilla Bernal of the Culinary Institute of America, John Brand of Hotel Emma, David Caceres of La Panaderia, Kelly Daughety of the San Antonio Food Bank, Jesse “Chef Kirk” Kuykendall of both Hotel Havana and Milpa and Stephen Paprocki of the Chef Cooperatives.



The culinary pros will participate in local, national and international UNESCO activities over the next two years, showcasing local culinary traditions, cooking techniques and recipes authentic to SA.

In 2017, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) designated San Antonio as a Creative City of Gastronomy for its culinary legacy as a confluence of cultures.

As a UNESCO Creative City, San Antonio is part of a distinct group of international metros committed to sharing best practices, developing partnerships that promote creativity, strengthening participation in cultural life and integrating culture into urban development plans.

San Antonio's previous chef ambassadors have included Blanca Aldaco of Aldaco’s Mexican Cuisine, Esaul Ramos of 2M Smokehouse and Hinnerk von Bargen from the Culinary Institute of America.

The new chef ambassadors will be officially recognized during an event that will take place in October.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Dungeon Crawler: San Antonio’s monolithic ambient-doom project Crawl lurks in the shadows
Comic Gabriel Iglesias says his San Antonio residency marks his escape from COVID house arrest
On the Beat: San Antonio electronic musician ARK refuses to sit still
Hello Paradise’s exceptional Thai food and tiki-inspired cocktails make up for the Astro Turf
San Antonio's Grand Hyatt proves that city-subsidized development isn’t a winning strategy
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New family- and dog-friendly food truck park rolling into Northwest San Antonio this weekend Read More

  2. San Antonio-based Taco Cabana sold to California company for $85 million Read More

  3. San Antonio-based Pabst Brewing is marketing a 1,776-pack of beer, 'because 1,777 seemed excessive' Read More

  4. Las Vegas-based Capriotti's sandwich chain will open first San Antonio store this summer Read More

  5. Austin-based Torchy’s Tacos poised to open its fifth San Antonio location in July Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 30, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation