New C&W club boot-scooting into San Antonio’s recently closed Cooter Browns dance hall

click image Facebook / Doug Ackerly

Country music venue Cooter Browns closed last fall.

The owners of San Antonio nightspots the Hangar, Stetson Bar and Stout House plan to open Stetson Dance Hall, a new boot-scootin’ venture in the space that once held shuttered country music venue Cooter Browns.Like its predecessor, Stetson will offer multiple bars, a dance floor and patio, but that’s where the similarities end. New co-owner Doug Ackerly told news site MySA that "people won't recognize" the spot as the previous home of Cooter Browns."We're basically starting over. There was nothing left from the old tenants, and what was left is unusable, so we're basically demoing the inside 100% and redoing it all," Ackerly told MySA. "It will be a totally different bar.”He added that he's hopeful Stetson will be open by year’s end.After some 10 years in business, Cooter Browns fell victim to the COVID crisis last October. The venue was reportedly unable to recover from losses brought about by more than seven months of pandemic-forced closure.