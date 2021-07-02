Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Friday, July 2, 2021

San Antonio’s Rosella Coffee to debut new wine bar, extended hours at flagship location

Posted By on Fri, Jul 2, 2021 at 1:01 PM

click to enlarge Rosella Coffee Co. will extend hours and wine offerings Friday. - INSTAGRAM / 1221BROADWAY
  • Instagram / 1221broadway
  • Rosella Coffee Co. will extend hours and wine offerings Friday.
The first location of locally-owned coffee empire Rosella will add new hours to serve vino and craft beer this weekend, according to a Friday social media post.

While the 203 East Jones shop has always offered a curated selection of wine and craft brew, Friday marks the unveiling of a dedicated wine bar extension at the near-downtown space.



According to the post, the shop will serve its usual coffee menu until 3 p.m. and then reopen at 4:30 p.m. for wine and craft beer. The spot will also offer bites such as charcuterie, salads and flatbread pizza during the afternoon and evening hours.

The shop will run extended hours to accommodate the new booze-centric model, opening Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Since its inception in 2014, Rosella has opened three locations in SA. The downtown location, on the ground floor of the Rand building, closed amid the pandemic, and has yet to reopen. The Rosella Coffee location in the main lobby of Northeast Methodist Hospital is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

