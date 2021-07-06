Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Singhs Vietnamese to reopen Tuesday after vehicle crashed into St. Mary's Strip restaurant

Posted By on Tue, Jul 6, 2021 at 9:54 AM

click image Employees of Singh's Vietnamese pose in front of the restaurant's now boarded-up storefront. - INSTAGRAM / SINGHS_SA
  • Instagram / singhs_sa
  • Employees of Singh's Vietnamese pose in front of the restaurant's now boarded-up storefront.
After an accused drunk driver smashed into Singhs Vietnamese over the weekend, the St. Mary's Strip restaurant is already back in business.

According to an Instagram post, Singhs will reopen today from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.



The restaurant also launched a GoFundMe to help pay for building repairs, replace broken fixtures and aid employees while the business is closed for construction work. At press time, it's raised $7,937 of the GoFundMe's $30,000 goal.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

