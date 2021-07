San Antonio’s Café Azteca moving to new South Side location

click image Instagram / cafe.azteca

Café Azteca will open in a new location on SA’s south side this summer.

Café Azteca, known for classic Mexican and Latin American dishes as well as coffee-centric drinks plans to reopen in a new location on San Antonio's South Side, MySA reports Last March, COVID-19 shutdowns forced the shop — then located at 1409 E. Commerce St. – to close and ride out the pandemic. Its survival strategy eventually included setting up business inside Southside Craft Soda and launching a coffee truck, which posted up at 1112 S. St. Mary's St.Now, owner Tyler Ybarra tells MySA he'll be reopen the caffeine haven at a new space at 502 W. Mitchell St. on July 17."We are excited to announce our move to our new location," Ybarra told the news site. "It's a bigger location with a larger roasting capacity. ... This move will allow us to roast larger orders for wholesale clients and still be a company in the South Side.” Using family recipes , Ybarra will continue serving up Mexican coffee specialities such as homemade Mexican vanilla lattes, café de olla and champurrado at the new spot.