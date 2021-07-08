Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Thursday, July 8, 2021

San Antonio’s Café Azteca moving to new South Side location

Posted By on Thu, Jul 8, 2021 at 10:33 AM

click image Café Azteca will open in a new location on SA’s south side this summer. - INSTAGRAM / CAFE.AZTECA
  • Instagram / cafe.azteca
  • Café Azteca will open in a new location on SA’s south side this summer.
Café Azteca, known for classic Mexican and Latin American dishes as well as coffee-centric drinks plans to reopen in a new location on San Antonio's South Side, MySA reports.

Last March, COVID-19 shutdowns forced the shop — then located at 1409 E. Commerce St. – to close and ride out the pandemic. Its survival strategy eventually included setting up business inside Southside Craft Soda and launching a coffee truck, which posted up at 1112 S. St. Mary's St.



Now, owner Tyler Ybarra tells MySA he'll be reopen the caffeine haven at a new space at 502 W. Mitchell St. on July 17.

"We are excited to announce our move to our new location," Ybarra told the news site. "It's a bigger location with a larger roasting capacity. ... This move will allow us to roast larger orders for wholesale clients and still be a company in the South Side.”

Using family recipes, Ybarra will continue serving up Mexican coffee specialities such as homemade Mexican vanilla lattes, café de olla and champurrado at the new spot.

