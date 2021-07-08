Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Thursday, July 8, 2021

San Antonio's Smoke BBQ to host Hell's Kitchen competitor meet and greet, watch party

Posted By on Thu, Jul 8, 2021 at 10:01 AM

click to enlarge San Antonio chef Emily Hersh will appear in the upcoming season of Fox's “Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns” with Gordon Ramsay. - PHOTO COURTESY EMILY HERSH
  • Photo Courtesy Emily Hersh
  • San Antonio chef Emily Hersh will appear in the upcoming season of Fox's “Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns” with Gordon Ramsay.
For fans of reality cooking shows, San Antonio is suddenly full of hometown celebs.

In recognition of that burgeoning star power, downtown's Smoke BBQ+Skybar will host a free Monday, July 12 event in which fans of the intense Hell's Kitchen series can meet three of its competitors, including one from San Antonio.



Foodies will have the chance to hang out with Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns breakout chefs Emily Hersh of the Alamo City and Megan Gill of Denton to watch the show's latest episode on the venue's big screen. Young Guns is a version of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's culinary competition that spotlights chefs between the ages of 21 and 24.

Hell's Kitchen Season 19 finalist Chef Declan Horgan will also be on hand for the event.

Hersh, of San Antonio chef Jason Dady's Jardín Restaurant at the Botanical Garden, is best known for her skills with vegetarian and vegan cuisine. She's also cooked in New York City, Las Vegas and Austin, cutting her teeth with big industry names including chef Amanda Cohen.

Horgan is the first Irish contestant in Hell's Kitchen history, competing against SA chef Mary Lou Davis as she rose to the runner-up spot in the past season of the show.

Denton's Gill appeared on season 20 of Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns.

Chef Antonio Ruiz, a New Braunfels-based chef with training from the local Culinary Institute of America campus, will compete alongside Hersh in the upcoming season of Young Guns, but won't be present at the Smoke event.

The watch party will take place from 6-9 p.m. Smoke is located at 501 E. Crockett St.

