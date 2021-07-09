Michael Neff of San Antonio's forthcoming Bar Loretta develops drink for canned cocktail line

click to enlarge
-
Photo Courtesy Drifter Craft Cocktails
-
Bartender Michael Neff has unveiled a recent partnership with Drifter Craft Cocktails.
The canned cocktail category may be getting oversaturated, but one new offering has a San Antonio tie that local drinkers may be willing to get behind.
Michael Neff, the mind behind the drink menu at Southtown’s much-anticipated Bar Loretta, unveiled a recent partnership with Drifter Craft Cocktails. The Houston-based mixologist lent his talents to create the line’s canned Moscow Mule.
“The Moscow Mule variety with ginger spice has a bit of added kick for good measure and you can take it with you on your next adventure," Neff said in a release.
click to enlarge
-
Photo Courtesy Drifter Craft Cocktails
-
Neff’s Moscow Mule features sharp, spicy ginger beer sourced from India.
According to tasting notes, Neff’s 7% ABV Moscow Mule features sharp, spicy ginger beer sourced from India, grassy sweetness of Griffo Pot Distilled Vodka, lime and a kick of jalapeño heat.
Neff is a 25-year veteran bartender who's helmed projects from Los Angeles to New York City. In addition to serving as bar director at Bar Loretta, which is expected to open this summer, he operates Houston’s Cottonmouth Club.
Four packs of Drifter's cocktails are available on its website
for $20. The company ships nationwide. Its cocktails are also available in in Spicy Margarita and Passion Fruit Caipirinha varieties.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.