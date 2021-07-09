North San Antonio seafood spot Costa Pacifica now offering paleta-ritas to beat the heat

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Costa Pacifica

North San Antonio seafood spot Costa Pacifica is now offering paleta-ritas to beat the heat.

San Antonio natives may recall chasing the neighborhood paletero down the street for an icy respite from the heat as a kid. Now, Costa Pacifica has amped up the nostalgic childhood treat with a decidedly adult ingredient: tequila.The Alamo City seafood spot is now offering a paleta-rita series for the month of July, featuring 18-ounce frozen tipples in a variety of tropical flavors, each topped off with a traditional paleta.The frozen drinks are $9.50 each, and folks can add an additional margarita flavor for one more buck. The flavors of the paletas will vary throughout the month, so guests should inquire which are available when they order.The promotion ends July 31.