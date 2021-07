San Antonio eatery The Moon’s Daughters named one of the best in Texas by business travel mag

click image Instagram / themoonsdaughters

The Moon's Daughters impressed Business Jet Traveler magazine.

San Antonio's hotel restaurants have come a long way, as evidenced by some impressive spring openings. Now, at least one publication from outside the city is taking note.lastmonth named The Moon's Daughters at the newly opened Thompson San Antonio hotel one the top five restaurants in Texas . Contributing to its spot on the list were the eatery's views, ambiance and — of course — food.Situated on the 20th floor of the downtown luxury hotel, The Moon's Daughters offers terrace seating with 360-degree skyline views. The magazine also gave props to the Mediterranean-inspired eatery’s decadent octopus, hot braised chicken wings and build-your-own mezze plate.“[E]xecutive chef Robert Cantu’s plating begs to be photographed,” the article gushes. “The hazelnut and lemon-butter octopus … resembles an artful bouquet of flowers.”The 300-seat restaurant and bar, located at 115 Lexington Ave., is open Sunday, Monday and Thursday from 4 p.m.-midnight and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Reservations are recommended.