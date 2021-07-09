Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 9, 2021

Singhs Vietnamese, Smoke BBQ: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Posted By on Fri, Jul 9, 2021 at 4:20 PM

click to enlarge Eric Treviño, a partner in Singhs, watches a work crew clear debris out from the restaurant after it was struck by a car last weekend. - SANFORD NOWLIN
  • Sanford Nowlin
  • Eric Treviño, a partner in Singhs, watches a work crew clear debris out from the restaurant after it was struck by a car last weekend.
If this week’s food news shows us anything, it’s that Saytown's restaurant scene is full of fighters.

Two well-known eateries suffered devastating damage to their buildings, but both are working to regroup. On top of that, a pair local chefs are duking it out in separate TV culinary competitions.



Read on to see all of the Current's most-read food stories of the week.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Assclown Alert: The John the Baptist of conspiracy theories brought his schtick to Texas
New release collects the works of one-of-a-kind San Antonio composer ‘Blue’ Gene Tyranny
Beyond Mediterranean: Zaatar Lebanese Grill serves up regional specialties worthy of exploring
Happy Return: After 469 days, I’m back to the theater and ready for more visits
Peachy Keen: In season right now, Hill Country peaches make a fine addition to summer drinks
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's Smoke BBQ to host Hell's Kitchen competitor meet and greet, watch party Read More

  2. Giant new beer garden Camp 1604 coming to Northwest San Antonio this fall Read More

  3. Michelada Festival will bring the iconic beer cocktail, music and more to San Antonio on July 17 Read More

  4. San Antonio’s Café Azteca moving to new South Side location Read More

  5. Seasoning brand Tajín, a San Antonio favorite, launching new hot sauces, including Chamoy flavor Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 30, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation