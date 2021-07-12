San Antonio restaurants received more than $120 million from SBA’s pandemic revitalization fund

click image
-
Kody Melton
-
Boudro's Texas Bistro on the River Walk was awarded $4,362,338 via the SBA's Restaurant Revitalization Fund.
San Antonio bars and eateries received more than $120 million in Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants, according to a comprehensive database
released last week by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
More than 18,000 restaurants across Texas applied for the federal dollars, which were intended to offset pandemic-related losses. The fund ran out of money just a month after the application process began.
The SBA received more than 250,000 applications by early May, according to the Los Angeles Times
. At that time, the need added up to about $65 billion — double the amount in the fund.
What's more, the New York Times reports
that while some 370,000 business owners applied for grants, only 105,000 were approved. Grant amounts nationwide averaged slightly more than $272,000 per restaurant.
The largest grant awarded in San Antonio was well over the national average.
According to the database, the SBA awarded $4,362,338 to Cajun Riverport Inc., which lists 421 E. Commerce St. as its address. Boudro's Texas Bistro on the River Walk occupies that space.
Bohanan’s, Dough Pizzeria Napoletana and Casa Rio Mexican Foods are among the other local businesses that received grants of more than $2 million. The database lists mom-and-pop operators as well as franchisees and corporate chains.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.