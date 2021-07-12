Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Monday, July 12, 2021

San Antonio restaurants received more than $120 million from SBA’s pandemic revitalization fund

Posted By on Mon, Jul 12, 2021 at 12:58 PM

click image Boudro's Texas Bistro on the River Walk was awarded $4,362,338 via the SBA's Restaurant Revitalization Fund. - KODY MELTON
  • Kody Melton
  • Boudro's Texas Bistro on the River Walk was awarded $4,362,338 via the SBA's Restaurant Revitalization Fund.
San Antonio bars and eateries received more than $120 million in Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants, according to a comprehensive database released last week by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

More than 18,000 restaurants across Texas applied for the federal dollars, which were intended to offset pandemic-related losses. The fund ran out of money just a month after the application process began.



The SBA received more than 250,000 applications by early May, according to the Los Angeles Times. At that time, the need added up to about $65 billion — double the amount in the fund.

What's more, the New York Times reports that while some 370,000 business owners applied for grants, only 105,000 were approved. Grant amounts nationwide averaged slightly more than $272,000 per restaurant.

The largest grant awarded in San Antonio was well over the national average.

According to the database, the SBA awarded $4,362,338 to Cajun Riverport Inc., which lists 421 E. Commerce St. as its address. Boudro's Texas Bistro on the River Walk occupies that space.

Bohanan’s, Dough Pizzeria Napoletana and Casa Rio Mexican Foods are among the other local businesses that received grants of more than $2 million. The database lists mom-and-pop operators as well as franchisees and corporate chains.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

