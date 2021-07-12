Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Monday, July 12, 2021

San Antonio's Laika Cheesecakes will open a second shop, this time on the far North Side

Posted By on Mon, Jul 12, 2021 at 10:47 AM

click image Laika Cheesecakes and Espresso is planning to open a second location at The Rim. - INSTAGRAM / LAIKACHEESECAKES
  • Instagram / laikacheesecakes
  • Laika Cheesecakes and Espresso is planning to open a second location at The Rim.
The Rim shopping center will soon have one more spot catering to sweet-toothed San Antonians. Laika Cheesecakes and Espresso plans to open a its second location at the sprawling retail complex, mySA reports.

The Alamo Heights eatery will bring its cheesecakes in a jar and other sweet treats to 5311 N. Loop 1604 West, Suite 105, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.



Construction will start at the end of this month with completion set for January 2022, according to the report.

While dessert fanatics are waiting for the new spot to open, they can still check out the originally location in Alamo Heights at 4718 Broadway St. Since it opened in December 2020, Laika’s cheesecakes — which come in a variety of seasonal flavors and toppings such as pumpkin dulce de leche — have grown in popularity.

Even more varieties are served in personal-sized jars, including three chocolates, New York strawberry, cookies and cream and white chocolate raspberry curd.

