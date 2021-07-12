Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Monday, July 12, 2021

Startup app to support San Antonio indie coffee shops this month by offering $1 cups of joe

Posted By on Mon, Jul 12, 2021 at 3:31 PM

Folks can get a $1 coffee from Revolución Coffee + Juice through July 31.
  • Instagram / revolucionsa
  • Folks can get a $1 coffee from Revolución Coffee + Juice through July 31.
A Seattle-based tech startup called joe — their lowercase on the first letter, not ours — has launched a promotion to drive customers to locally owned coffee spots by picking up at least part of their tab.

The company — an ordering and rewards app for independent coffee shops — dubbed the deal "Dolla Java Days" because it allows customers to use a promo code to access a $1 cups of coffee at non-chain shops.



Local java huts Cool Beans Café, The Study Space and two of three Revolución Coffee + Juice locations are participating in joe's promotion, which ends July 31.

To get a discounted cup, coffee lovers must download joe and use promo code Java1SAT at checkout. The code is redeemable once daily each participating shops for any beverage up to $6. Customers pay a buck, and joe covers the rest.

“Coffee shops across the country are hubs where people come together and build community, and prior to the pandemic, San Antonio's scene was booming," Dalia Aponte of Cool Beans Café said in a release. "We're hopeful that, as San Antonians return to coffee shops, Dolla Java Days encourages them to choose local over chains. …”

Here's where the participating spots are located:

Cool Beans Café
17803 La Cantera Terrace, #8123

Revolución Coffee + Juice
7959 Broadway, #300
E Houston St, #105

The Study Space
7280 UTSA Boulevard, #101

