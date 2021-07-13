Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

LA-based Dave's Hot Chicken planning Texas expansion that will include stores north of San Antonio

Posted By on Tue, Jul 13, 2021 at 10:35 AM

click image LA-based Dave’s Hot Chicken is coming to South Texas. - INSTAGRAM / DAVESHOTCHICKEN
  • Instagram / Daveshotchicken
  • LA-based Dave’s Hot Chicken is coming to South Texas.
Texas is newly awash in hot chicken spots, but that’s not stopping Los Angeles-based Dave’s Hot Chicken from planning a 10-store expansion along the Interstate 35 corridor.

The four-year-old fast-casual brand unveiled plans for new restaurants in Austin, New Braunfels, San Marcos and Waco. Precise locations of those stores are still in the works, since the company is scouting for existing buildings to house them. It made no mention of San Antonio proper in its announcement.



The chain specializes in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper.” It also serves sides of house-made kale slaw, fries and macaroni and cheese.

Dave's Hot Chicken was founded as a pop-up concept in 2017 by classically trained chef Dave Kopushyan. The Texas expansion is the next step in the company's plan to expand via franchising partnerships, according to its announcement.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Assclown Alert: The John the Baptist of conspiracy theories brought his schtick to Texas
New release collects the works of one-of-a-kind San Antonio composer ‘Blue’ Gene Tyranny
Beyond Mediterranean: Zaatar Lebanese Grill serves up regional specialties worthy of exploring
Happy Return: After 469 days, I’m back to the theater and ready for more visits
Peachy Keen: In season right now, Hill Country peaches make a fine addition to summer drinks
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. New Braunfels Wurstfest unveils details for 2021 festivities Read More

  2. San Antonio's Laika Cheesecakes will open a second shop, this time on the far North Side Read More

  3. San Antonio restaurants received more than $120 million from SBA’s pandemic revitalization fund Read More

  4. Startup app to support San Antonio indie coffee shops this month by offering $1 cups of joe Read More

  5. Giant new beer garden Camp 1604 coming to Northwest San Antonio this fall Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 30, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation