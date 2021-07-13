LA-based Dave's Hot Chicken planning Texas expansion that will include stores north of San Antonio

click image Instagram / Daveshotchicken

LA-based Dave’s Hot Chicken is coming to South Texas.

Texas is newly awash in hot chicken spots, but that’s not stopping Los Angeles-based Dave’s Hot Chicken from planning a 10-store expansion along the Interstate 35 corridor.The four-year-old fast-casual brand unveiled plans for new restaurants in Austin, New Braunfels, San Marcos and Waco. Precise locations of those stores are still in the works, since the company is scouting for existing buildings to house them. It made no mention of San Antonio proper in its announcement.The chain specializes in hot chicken tenders and sliders, with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper.” It also serves sides of house-made kale slaw, fries and macaroni and cheese.Dave's Hot Chicken was founded as a pop-up concept in 2017 by classically trained chef Dave Kopushyan. The Texas expansion is the next step in the company's plan to expand via franchising partnerships, according to its announcement.