San Antonio's Dog Haus Biergarten to give away free food next week on National Hot Dog Day
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Jul 13, 2021 at 1:25 PM
Dog Haus Biergarten will give away free food on National Hot Dog Day.
New San Antonio arrival Dog Haus Biergarten
— known for over-the-top gourmet hot dogs and handcrafted sausages — is celebrating the national food holiday of its namesake by giving away free wieners on Wednesday, July 21.
Users of the California-based chain's mobile app will automatically see the free reward on July 21, which happens to be National Hotdog Day, and it will be valid through closing time that day. The offer is good for any one of its Haus Dogs, including the Sooo Cali, which features arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy onions and basil aioli atop a juicy frank.
The fine print? The offer is limited to one free Haus Dog per registered app user, and freebie fans will have to download and register the Dog Haus app on or by July 21 to receive the reward.
The Stone Oak-area spot opened in March
, serving up handcrafted, nitrate-free franks in a biergarten-style pub, which offers 24 beers on tap and an array of signature cocktails.
Located at 20907 Stone Oak Parkway, the SA store is open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-midnight.
