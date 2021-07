click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Lost Lantern

Ironroot Texas Straight Bourbon to be featured in single cask drop from independent bottler Lost Lantern.

Independent bottler Lost Lantern will release a limited-edition bourbon born at the Lone Star State's Ironroot Republic distillery.Lost Lantern — a Vermont-based company that markets one-of-a-kind American whiskies — will offer 136 bottles of Cask #10 Ironroot Republic Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey starting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14.The whiskey sells for $115 per bottle and is available from the Lost Lantern website Ironroot Republic , located on the north Texas town of Denison, is one of the most highly awarded young distilleries in the country. It produces complex oak-spiced bourbon thanks to pressure fluctuations that create a unique environment between the whiskey and its cask, according to Lost Lantern.Made from 85% yellow dent corn, 5% purple corn, 5% flint corn and 5% rye, Cask #10 was aged in a 53-gallon new American oak barrel for three years. According to tasting notes, it's bold and spicy, with a "touch of delicate summer violets." The Bourbon is offered at natural cask strength of 129.2 proof, and it's non-chill filtered.Lost Lantern founders Nora Ganley-Roper and Adam Polonski founded their venture late last year after being inspired by the long tradition of independent bottlers in Scotland.This March, the company released a special expression of Waco-area Balcones Distilling’s Straight Bourbon Whiskey as part of its spring lineup.