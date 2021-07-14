Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Ironroot Texas Straight Bourbon to be featured in single cask drop from independent bottler

Posted By on Wed, Jul 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM

click to enlarge Ironroot Texas Straight Bourbon to be featured in single cask drop from independent bottler Lost Lantern. - PHOTO COURTESY LOST LANTERN
  • Photo Courtesy Lost Lantern
  • Ironroot Texas Straight Bourbon to be featured in single cask drop from independent bottler Lost Lantern.
Independent bottler Lost Lantern will release a limited-edition bourbon born at the Lone Star State's Ironroot Republic distillery.

Lost Lantern — a Vermont-based company that markets one-of-a-kind American whiskies — will offer 136 bottles of Cask #10 Ironroot Republic Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey starting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14.



The whiskey sells for $115 per bottle and is available from the Lost Lantern website.

Ironroot Republic, located on the north Texas town of Denison, is one of the most highly awarded young distilleries in the country. It produces complex oak-spiced bourbon thanks to pressure fluctuations that create a unique environment between the whiskey and its cask, according to Lost Lantern.

Made from 85% yellow dent corn, 5% purple corn, 5% flint corn and 5% rye, Cask #10 was aged in a 53-gallon new American oak barrel for three years. According to tasting notes, it's bold and spicy, with a "touch of delicate summer violets." The Bourbon is offered at natural cask strength of 129.2 proof, and it's non-chill filtered.

Lost Lantern founders Nora Ganley-Roper and Adam Polonski founded their venture late last year after being inspired by the long tradition of independent bottlers in Scotland.

This March, the company released a special expression of Waco-area Balcones Distilling’s Straight Bourbon Whiskey as part of its spring lineup.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Assclown Alert: Tantrum time with GOP candidate for Texas governor Allen West
Volume Dealers: San Antonio's The Grasshopper Lies Heavy hopes new LP will draw a wider audience
On the Verge: San Antonio painter John Guzman is poised for success
Assclown Alert: The John the Baptist of conspiracy theories brought his schtick to Texas
New release collects the works of one-of-a-kind San Antonio composer ‘Blue’ Gene Tyranny
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery to take over San Antonio's recently closed Taco Garage Read More

  2. Anticipated Chinese restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar will open Thursday in San Antonio Read More

  3. San Antonio restauranteur Chris Hill confirms Asian eatery House of Má's permanent closure Read More

  4. New Braunfels Wurstfest unveils details for 2021 festivities Read More

  5. LA-based Dave's Hot Chicken planning Texas expansion that will include stores north of San Antonio Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation