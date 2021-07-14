Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

New coffee shop Clear Light brewing across the street from San Antonio’s Walker Ranch Park

Posted By on Wed, Jul 14, 2021 at 12:17 PM

click image Clear Light Coffee Co. is now serving up coffee and tea daily. - INSTAGRAM / CLEARLIGHT_SATX
  • Instagram / clearlight_satx
  • Clear Light Coffee Co. is now serving up coffee and tea daily.
Tucked into the small, tree-shaded complex that hosts Two Bros. BBQ, Clear Light Coffee Co. is now serving up coffee, tea and cozy vibes.

click image Clear Light Coffee Co. is now serving up coffee and tea daily. - INSTAGRAM / CLEARLIGHT_SATX
  • Instagram / clearlight_satx
  • Clear Light Coffee Co. is now serving up coffee and tea daily.
The new java joint held a soft opening July 3, and is now open daily, according to its Instagram posts. The shop uses coffee beans sourced from New Mexico-based Picacho Coffee Roasters, known for handcrafted, small batch specialty coffee.



Located at 12656 West Avenue, Clear Light is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m.-1 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Assclown Alert: Tantrum time with GOP candidate for Texas governor Allen West
Volume Dealers: San Antonio's The Grasshopper Lies Heavy hopes new LP will draw a wider audience
On the Verge: San Antonio painter John Guzman is poised for success
Assclown Alert: The John the Baptist of conspiracy theories brought his schtick to Texas
New release collects the works of one-of-a-kind San Antonio composer ‘Blue’ Gene Tyranny
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery to take over San Antonio's recently closed Taco Garage Read More

  2. New Braunfels Wurstfest unveils details for 2021 festivities Read More

  3. LA-based Dave's Hot Chicken planning Texas expansion that will include stores north of San Antonio Read More

  4. San Antonio's Dog Haus Biergarten to give away free food next week on National Hot Dog Day Read More

  5. Peachy Keen: In season right now, Hill Country peaches make a fine addition to summer drinks Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation