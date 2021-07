Renowned San Antonio chef James Canter doing Tampa-style Cubano sandwich pop up

Courtesy Aguillon & Associates

James Canter will hold Tampa-style Cubano sandwich pop-up series.

Folks who enjoy a hearty sando will have the chance to do just that when San Antonio chef James Canter’s El Cubano SATX pops up near downtown this weekend.The one-day Cubano sandwich fest will take place at Five Points Local on Friday, July 30.A Cubano is a meatbomb that originated in cafes serving immigrant Cuban workers in the Florida cities of Tampa and Key West. Typically, it consists of sliced ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on a Cuban baguette.For his pop up, Canter will serve up a version of the sandwich that uses Genoa salami — a specialty of Tampa and its surroundings, which have a large Italian population.Canter, who operates the Guerrilla Gourmet mobile kitchen, also consults on fledgling restaurant concepts and is a former UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy Ambassador. He's also drawn accolades for feeding folks displaced by natural disasters such as Hurricane Harvey.Canter will sling sandos at Five Points Local from 5 p.m. until sellout.