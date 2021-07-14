Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

San Antonio restauranteur Chris Hill confirms Asian eatery House of Má's permanent closure

Posted By on Wed, Jul 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM

House of Má has closed. - COURTESY PHOTO / GILES DESIGN BUREAU
  • Courtesy Photo / Giles Design Bureau
  • House of Má has closed.
When hotly anticipated Vietnamese comfort food spot House of Má closed its doors in May, management said the move was temporary. Now, owner Chris Hill has confirmed that the short-lived spot is permanently shuttered.

Hill — who also owns downtown's Esquire Tavern and Downstairs at the Esquire Tavern — chalked up the decision to a disagreement with his partners in the venture, Eric Treviño and Luis Singh of St. Mary's Strip staple Singh's Vietnamese.



“House of Má is indeed closed,” Hill told the Current via email. “[Treviño and Singh] abandoned the restaurant. End of story. The good news is that we have the opportunity to do better and are in process of developing a new concept.”

When House of Má temporarily shut its doors earlier this summer, Hill explained in a statement that the downtime was the result of an "internal disagreement" with his operating partners.

The Current reached out to both Treviño and Singh via their restaurant's phone number and Facebook page, but neither was available at press time.

Both House of Má and adjoining bar Hugman’s Oasis opened in April, following months of anticipation in the local culinary scene. Hugman’s remains in operation at the building's river level, 135 E. Commerce St., serving up tiki-inspired drinks and small, Asian-influenced bites.

