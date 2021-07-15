Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, July 15, 2021

San Antonio area's Mi Tierra, Los Barrios and Burnt Bean get love on food-focused podcasts

Posted By on Thu, Jul 15, 2021 at 1:41 PM

click image Los Barrios is one of a handful of SA restaurants featured in recent podcast episodes. - INSTAGRAM / LOSBARRIOSRESTAURANT
  • Instagram / losbarriosrestaurant
  • Los Barrios is one of a handful of SA restaurants featured in recent podcast episodes.
San Antonio's Mi Tierra and Los Barrios as well as Seguin's Burnt Bean are the latest local eateries to win praise from a pair of food-centric podcasts, “Tacos of Texas” and “Vanishing Postcards,” the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Austin-based producer Mando Rayo launched the “Tacos of Texas” series Monday, and the inaugural episode features Ernest Servantes of Seguin barbecue spot Burnt Bean Co. Titled “The Rise of Tex-Mex BBQ,” the installment includes Servantes taking part in a discussion of the history and rising popularity of Mexican-inspired barbecue.



Each episode of the “Tacos of Texas” series is 30 minutes long, with new episodes dropping every other week.

Meanwhile, “Vanishing Postcards,” created by Texas native Evan Stern, is billed as a documentary travelogue which mines tales and traditions that have withstood generations, the Express-News reports.

A recent episode featured the iconic Mi Tierra Cafe y Panaderia in Market Square and Diana Barrios Treviño of the Los Barrios empire. The 32-minute episode, which also includes a look at the James Beard Award-winning Brownsville barbacoa restaurant Vera’s Backyard BBQ, can be found at the podcast’s website.

