Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 15, 2021

SoHo Wine & Martini Bar departing downtown San Antonio for the suburbs, Castle Hills officials say

Posted By on Thu, Jul 15, 2021 at 11:39 AM

click to enlarge Located in an old bank, SoHo is known for the vault behind its bar. - INSTAGRAM / SOHOCOCKTAILBAR
  • Instagram / sohococktailbar
  • Located in an old bank, SoHo is known for the vault behind its bar.
Downtown San Antonio no longer appears to be a sweet spot for SoHo Wine & Martini Bar.

The center-city cocktail fixture is relocating to Castle Hills on September 1, according to a Tuesday Facebook post from Joe Izbrand, an alderman for the northwestern suburb. Castle Hills Mayor JR Treviño also trumpeted the relocation in a separate social media post.



The drinking establishment will occupy space at a retail center at 8055 West Ave. after its relocation, according to Izbrand.

SoHo's owners declined comment on the posts by Castle Hills leaders.

The elected officials announced the relocation following Castle Hills' Tuesday city council meeting. During the session, the council granted SoHo a permit to operate a food and drink establishment, according to an email from Treviño.

SoHo has been a downtown staple for the past 15 years. Besides its mix of classic and creative cocktails, the spot is known for an old bank vault located behind its bar, a leftover from when San Antonio Loan & Trust Bank occupied the space.

The bar filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in December 2019 but continued operating through its reorganization.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

When it comes to utility failures during the February freeze, it’s time to stop playing ‘San Antonio nice’
Assclown Alert: Tantrum time with GOP candidate for Texas governor Allen West
Volume Dealers: San Antonio's The Grasshopper Lies Heavy hopes new LP will draw a wider audience
On the Verge: San Antonio painter John Guzman is poised for success
Assclown Alert: The John the Baptist of conspiracy theories brought his schtick to Texas
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Anticipated Chinese restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar will open Thursday in San Antonio Read More

  2. San Antonio restauranteur Chris Hill confirms Asian eatery House of Má's permanent closure Read More

  3. Renowned San Antonio chef James Canter doing Tampa-style Cubano sandwich pop up Read More

  4. Wild Barley Kitchen and Brewery to take over San Antonio's recently closed Taco Garage Read More

  5. New coffee shop Clear Light brewing across the street from San Antonio’s Walker Ranch Park Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation