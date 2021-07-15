SoHo Wine & Martini Bar departing downtown San Antonio for the suburbs, Castle Hills officials say

The center-city cocktail fixture is relocating to Castle Hills on September 1, according to a Tuesday Facebook post from Joe Izbrand, an alderman for the northwestern suburb. Castle Hills Mayor JR Treviño also trumpeted the relocation in a separate social media post.
SoHo's owners declined comment on the posts by Castle Hills leaders.
The elected officials announced the relocation following Castle Hills' Tuesday city council meeting. During the session, the council granted SoHo a permit to operate a food and drink establishment, according to an email from Treviño.
SoHo has been a downtown staple for the past 15 years. Besides its mix of classic and creative cocktails, the spot is known for an old bank vault located behind its bar, a leftover from when San Antonio Loan & Trust Bank occupied the space.
The bar filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in December 2019 but continued operating through its reorganization.
