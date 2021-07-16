Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, July 16, 2021

San Antonio businesses have seen a 33% uptick in traffic, Texas still lags behind national average

Posted By on Fri, Jul 16, 2021 at 2:25 PM

click image Bruno's Dive Bar in Southtown is one of the bars and restaurants that opened during the pandemic. - INSTAGRAM / DOWNTOWNSANANTONIO
  • Instagram / downtownsanantonio
  • Bruno's Dive Bar in Southtown is one of the bars and restaurants that opened during the pandemic.
As businesses strive to find their new pandemic-era normal, new data suggests that visits to San Antonio restaurants, retailers and entertainment venues are on a steady upswing.

Visits to those kinds of establishments in the Alamo City increased 30% from January 1 to July 1, according to location-based marketing company Zenreach, which used GPS data for its analysis.



Other Lone Star State metros including Dallas and Houston also logged steady increases in visits to restaurants, retail and entertainment spots, the company found.

Even so, Texas as a whole is 23% behind the national average over that time period. Nationwide, traffic is up 55% for those type of businesses.

“We’ve now seen an increase of 55% in foot-traffic this year nationwide, which bodes well for our economy,” Zenreach Marketing Veep Megan Wintersteen said in a release. “With indoor mask mandates starting to lift, Zenreach expects these numbers in Texas and nationwide will continue to increase.”

Zenreach’s data was released just days after San Antonio health officials urged unvaccinated residents to get both jabs. That warning came as the positivity rate for Bexar County COVID-19 tests and hospitalizations rates both increased.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

