Friday, July 16, 2021

Yelp names San Antonio's top five ice cream shops just in time for National Ice Cream Day on Sunday

Posted By on Fri, Jul 16, 2021 at 11:30 AM

click to enlarge Viva La Dough serves up scrumptious edible cookie dough that's great frozen. - YELP / STEVEN M.
  • Yelp / Steven M.
  • Viva La Dough serves up scrumptious edible cookie dough that's great frozen.
In honor of National Ice Cream Day, which happens Sunday, online review site Yelp ranked San Antonio's top scoop shops so folks can celebrate while supporting small businesses.

To compile its list, Yelp identified businesses in the ice cream and frozen yogurt categories, then ranked them using data including the number of reviews and star ratings of those reviews.



The rankings show SA's ice cream diversity, encompassing shops that serve gelato, paletas, shaved ice and boozy frozen concoctions. So, here they are in order from fifth to first — you know, to give the whole thing a sense of drama.

5. Aloha Shaved Ice — This North Central spot offers up vibrant shaved ice, Italian ice, ice cream and fruit cups using fresh ingredients. Its sea salt caramel ice cream makes a thick, decadent milkshake. Aloha Shaved Ice, (210) 994-9002, myalohashavedice.com.

4. Viva La Dough — This family-owned store happens to be the top seller of refrigerated cookie dough on Amazon, so it must be doing something right. Viva La Dough serves up a variety of egg-free edible cookie dough, and while that may not be ice cream, per se, who doesn't dig frozen dough? Viva La Dough, (210) 634-9535, Viva La Dough on Facebook.

3. El Paraiso Ice Cream — This drive-thru, curbside institution offers hundreds of flavors of traditional paletas, some of which are sold by vendors with traditional pushcarts. At 50 cents a pop, it's also kind of hard to beat the price. El Paraiso Ice Cream, (210) 737-8101, elparaisoicecream.com.

2. Boozy's Creamery & Craft — This Southtown spot earned accolades for giving frozen goodies an adult twist. Favorites include its mocha almond fudge and cookie cappuccino ice creams flavored with a hint of Jameson Cold Brew Coffee Whiskey. Boozy's Creamery & Craft, (210) 919-3553, Boozy's Creamery & Craft on Instagram.

1. Freshest Ice Creams — This Northwest San Antonio fave topped the list with 100% natural ice cream inspired by the owners' South American roots. Ice cream flavors run the gamut from blackberry to kiwi to chia coconut, and the shop also offers fruit salads, smoothies, milkshakes, teas and hot chocolate. Freshest Ice Creams, (726) 200-2918, Freshest Ice Creams on Facebook

