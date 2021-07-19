Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, July 19, 2021

San Antonio’s The Hayden expands hours to offer new Jewish deli-inspired breakfast menu

Posted By on Mon, Jul 19, 2021 at 12:26 PM

click image The Hayden's new chia bowl, loaded with pepitas and dried cranberries. - FACEBOOK / THE HAYDEN
  • Facebook / The Hayden
  • The Hayden's new chia bowl, loaded with pepitas and dried cranberries.
Neighborhood cafe The Hayden this weekend unveiled expanded hours and a new breakfast menu inspired by Jewish deli fare. Among the offerings: a breakfast sando and layered pancakes.

The eatery, which bills itself as “a South Texas diner with an old-school Jewish delicatessen soul,” will introduce the new hours Wednesday, July 21. Breakfast items, created by Executive Chef Bill Corbett will be available Tuesday through Friday from 8-11 a.m.



A Saturday Facebook post shared images of biscuits and gravy topped with a fried egg, a chia bowl loaded with pepitas and dried cranberries, and a bacon, egg and arugula breakfast sandwich.

The diner, which opened on SA’s Broadway corridor last fall, also serves lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

