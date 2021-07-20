New restaurant outside San Antonio has ties to Texas country musician Kevin Fowler

click image
Facebook / Kevin Fowler
Creekhouse Kitchen & Bar, a new eatery in Wimberley, will open Friday.
Creekhouse Kitchen & Bar, a new eatery in the quaint town of Wimberley — a little more than a half-hour's drive from San Antonio — will open Friday, Texas country musician Kevin Fowler announced on social media.
A little odd to get food news from a country music star? We thought so, too, until we learned Fowler owns the land the new restaurant sits on.
“It’s been three years in the making but it was worth the wait and hard work,” Fowler posted to Facebook this weekend. “Our new baby, Creekhouse Kitchen & Bar in Wimberley, TX is now officially open! Not only amazing food but also the most beautiful spot in town on Cypress Creek!”
According to the new spot's website
, it will serve fresh salads, soups, sandos and entrees, along with tipples from a full bar. Its boozy offerings include the summer-worthy River Float, featuring vanilla ice cream, spicy Ancho Reyes, Tito’s vodka, oatmeal stout ale and St. Arnold Root Beer.
The website describes executive chef Mark Grimes’ eats as “soul-satisfying” — country-fried venison, anyone? — and inspired by the beauty of Cypress Creek, which runs alongside the eatery. The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week starting Friday, July 30.
CreekHouse Kitchen & Bar is located at 14015 RR 12 in Wimberley.
