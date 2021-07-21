San Antonio's Alamo Beer Co. releases puro limited-edition Cowboy Chamoy sour brew

click image Instagram / alamobeerco

Cowboy Chamoy will be available starting today.

San Antonians love chamoy. Maybe a little too much for own good sometimes.Clearly, local craft brewer Alamo Beer Co. has taken that to heart with the release of a new, limited-edition brew called Cowboy Chamoy. Alamo took to Instagram Wednesday to share details of the flaming-red sour gose, which is made with mango, apricot, plum, hibiscus, lime and chili.Alamo will tap first keg of the puckery new gose at its east-of-downtown beer hall on Wednesday at 3 p.m., according to its post. The beer will also be available on-site in $10 six-packs, and the brewery hinted that may even be headed to local grocery and liquor store shelves.