These San Antonio spots are celebrating National Tequila Day with much more than lime and salt

The 64-ounce Hopdoddy Roadie is available now.

Krause’s Cafe's Beat the Heat cocktail.

It’s not like most San Antoniansa reason to toss back a shot of tequila, but those who do may find reason enough on National Tequila Day, which falls on Saturday, July 24.So, in case you're one of those folks searching for justification to sample one of Mexico's finest exports, we rounded up local spots that are offering special tipples for the holiday that go a step beyond a lime wedge and salt.may be known for its plus-size hamburgers, but the Austin-based restaurant is pulling out all the stops for Tequila Day with a deal on its 64-ounce Hopdoddy Roadie. This frozen margarita is made with fresh, hand-squeezed juice and served in a resealable vessel, making it perfect for whatever tequila-fueled festivities you may be planning. The party-sized marg is around $30, depending on flavor selection and location, and it's available for order online or in-store.For those who would rather imbibe at home,is offering specials on the burns-so-good liquor. Those include $40 Casamigos Blanco, $30 El Silencio Espadin Mezcal and $30 Jose Cuervo Tradicional Añejo. The special pricing is valid now through Saturday.will offer a $3 bundle for the holiday that includes any of its margaritas plus either a shredded chicken taco or bean and cheese taco for $3. The local chain's usual lineup of margs — including flavors such as mango chamoy, watermelon andstrawberry peach — are also available for $2 a pop. The marg-and-taco bundle will be available at SA-area locations Friday, Saturday and Sunday.Proving that Mexican food restaurants don't get to have all the fun,in New Braunfels is serving up a special cocktail appropriately called Beat the Heat, which consists of tequila, lime juice, agave and Ancho Reyes chile liquor. Garnished with jalapeño and a chamoy-and-Tajin rim, the cocktail is available on Saturday for $6.