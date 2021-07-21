Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

These San Antonio spots are celebrating National Tequila Day with much more than lime and salt

Posted By on Wed, Jul 21, 2021 at 1:07 PM

click to enlarge The 64-ounce Hopdoddy Roadie is available now. - PHOTO COURTESY HOPDODDY BURGER BAR
  • Photo Courtesy Hopdoddy Burger Bar
  • The 64-ounce Hopdoddy Roadie is available now.
It’s not like most San Antonians need a reason to toss back a shot of tequila, but those who do may find reason enough on National Tequila Day, which falls on Saturday, July 24.

So, in case you're one of those folks searching for justification to sample one of Mexico's finest exports, we rounded up local spots that are offering special tipples for the holiday that go a step beyond a lime wedge and salt.



Hopdoddy Burger Bar may be known for its plus-size hamburgers, but the Austin-based restaurant is pulling out all the stops for Tequila Day with a deal on its 64-ounce Hopdoddy Roadie. This frozen margarita is made with fresh, hand-squeezed juice and served in a resealable vessel, making it perfect for whatever tequila-fueled festivities you may be planning. The party-sized marg is around $30, depending on flavor selection and location, and it's available for order online or in-store. Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Multiple Locations, hopdoddy.com.

For those who would rather imbibe at home, WB Liquors & Wine is offering specials on the burns-so-good liquor. Those include $40 Casamigos Blanco, $30 El Silencio Espadin Mezcal and $30 Jose Cuervo Tradicional Añejo. The special pricing is valid now through Saturday. WB Liquors & Wine, Multiple Locations, wbliquors.com.

Taco Cabana will offer a $3 bundle for the holiday that includes any of its margaritas plus either a shredded chicken taco or bean and cheese taco for $3. The local chain's usual lineup of margs — including flavors such as mango chamoy, watermelon and 
click to enlarge Krause’s Cafe's Beat the Heat cocktail. - PHOTO COURTESY KRAUSE’S CAFE + BIERGARTEN
  • Photo Courtesy Krause’s Cafe + Biergarten
  • Krause’s Cafe's Beat the Heat cocktail.
strawberry peach — are also available for $2 a pop. The marg-and-taco bundle will be available at SA-area locations Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Taco Cabana, Multiple Locations, tacocabana.com.

Proving that Mexican food restaurants don't get to have all the fun, Krause’s Cafe + Biergarten in New Braunfels is serving up a special cocktail appropriately called Beat the Heat, which consists of tequila, lime juice, agave and Ancho Reyes chile liquor. Garnished with jalapeño and a chamoy-and-Tajin rim, the cocktail is available on Saturday for $6. Krause’s Cafe + Biergarten, 148 S Castell Ave., krausescafe.com.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

