Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 23, 2021

Legal beef concludes: San Antonio burger chef Andrew Weissman allowed to register 'Mr. Juicy' name

Posted By on Fri, Jul 23, 2021 at 2:21 PM

click to enlarge San Antonio chef Andrew Weissman announce he now owns the mark “Mr. Juicy.” - INSTAGRAM / MRJUICYBURGER
  • Instagram / mrjuicyburger
  • San Antonio chef Andrew Weissman announce he now owns the mark “Mr. Juicy.”
A juicy, months-long burger battle ended this week, as San Antonio chef Andrew Weissman announced he now owns the mark “Mr. Juicy” and its corresponding logo.

“I am happy to report that after many months, a couple battles and a pocket full of cash I officially own the mark 'Mr. Juicy' and the corresponding logo," a Friday tweet from Weissman reads.
Documents from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office show that the feds granted trademarks for both the name "Mr. Juicy" and the burger business' logo on July 13.



In October of 2020, Weissman — owner of the Mr. Juicy burger joints — received a cease-and-desist letter from San Antonio restaurant chain Longhorn Cafe, which ordered the chef to stop using the term "Mr. Juicy.” The letter demanded Weissman remove the term from all internet listings and the signage at his two brick-and-mortar locations.

Longhorn Cafe — which operates multiple locations in and around the city — holds trademarks on the phrases "Home of the Original Big Juicy," "Big Juicy" and "Original Big Juicy,” according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The phrases are in reference to 1/3-pound burgers on the Longhorn menu.

The explicit term "Mr. Juicy" isn't included Longhorn's trademarks.

Weissman currently operates a pair Mr. Juicy burger restaurants in the north-of-downtown Monte Vista area.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

San Antonio R&B singer Satara prepares to drop a new single and launch one-day music festival
Cuishe Cocina Mexicana delivers on the promise of its vast menu of interior Mexican cuisine
Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system
Musician-turned-chef Paul Petersen aims to keep San Antonio's Bar Loretta approachable
Of Mouse and Man: Gabriel Iglesias lends his voice to Speedy Gonzales in Space Jam sequel
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Lauded San Antonio taco joint Con Huevos closes up shop to give employees a vacation Read More

  2. San Antonio brewery wants foodies to demand Congress replenish COVID-era restaurant funds Read More

  3. San Antonio rooftop bar Paramour teases plans to change its name to Apothecary Read More

  4. Northeast San Antonio will gain a new seafood house this summer with arrival of Mr. Crabby’s Read More

  5. These San Antonio spots are celebrating National Tequila Day with much more than lime and salt Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation