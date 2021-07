Legal beef concludes: San Antonio burger chef Andrew Weissman allowed to register 'Mr. Juicy' name

click to enlarge Instagram / mrjuicyburger

— Andrew Weissman (@AKWeissman) July 21, 2021

A juicy, months-long burger battle ended this week, as San Antonio chef Andrew Weissman announced he now owns the mark “Mr. Juicy” and its corresponding logo.“I am happy to report that after many months, a couple battles and a pocket full of cash I officially own the mark 'Mr. Juicy' and the corresponding logo," a Friday tweet from Weissman reads.Documents from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office show that the feds granted trademarks for both the name "Mr. Juicy" and the burger business' logo on July 13.In October of 2020, Weissman — owner of the Mr. Juicy burger joints — received a cease-and-desist letter from San Antonio restaurant chain Longhorn Cafe, which ordered the chef to stop using the term "Mr. Juicy.” The letter demanded Weissman remove the term from all internet listings and the signage at his two brick-and-mortar locations.Longhorn Cafe — which operates multiple locations in and around the city — holds trademarks on the phrases "Home of the Original Big Juicy," "Big Juicy" and "Original Big Juicy,” according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The phrases are in reference to 1/3-pound burgers on the Longhorn menu.The explicit term "Mr. Juicy" isn't included Longhorn's trademarks.Weissman currently operates a pair Mr. Juicy burger restaurants in the north-of-downtown Monte Vista area.