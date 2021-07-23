Friday, July 23, 2021
Mr. Crabby's, Taco Rumble: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
La Fonda de Jaime 2.0 won the Taco Rumble.
It’s no surprise that the Current
's story about SA whooping Austin’s ass in a Taco Rumble is our number one story this week. But readers were also interested in award-winning pitmaster Adrian Davila’s recipe for slow-smoked barbacoa. Y’all never cease to amaze.
Rounding out this week’s top food stories were details about a new seafood house in the city’s northeast region, a weekend manis-and-miches event downtown and a new hill country eatery with celebrity ties. Read on to catch up on this week’s most popular food news.
