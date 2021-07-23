Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, July 23, 2021

Two San Antonio-area chefs compete among top ten in Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns TV series

Posted By on Fri, Jul 23, 2021 at 4:10 PM

click to enlarge SA native Antonio Ruiz (L) and Emilie Hersh compete on Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns. - COURTESY ANTONIO RUIZ AND EMILIE HERSH
  • Courtesy Antonio Ruiz and Emilie Hersh
  • SA native Antonio Ruiz (L) and Emilie Hersh compete on Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns.
Local cooking show couch potatoes, rejoice! Two area chefs are included in the top ten competitors on Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns series.

Chefs Emilie Hersh and Antonio Ruiz — from Jason Dady’s Jardín at the San Antonio Botanical Garden and Texas Bistro in New Braunfels, respectively — have cut the mustard thus far, beating out the first eight contestants.



Up for grabs is the head chef position at the luxe Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas.

While both SA-area chefs had an unsteady start on the series, now in its 20th season, the usually hot-headed chef Ramsay did offer them some words of wisdom during face-to-face meetings held in a recent episode.

To Hersh: “Your energy is infectious. Take that positivity and put it into what you do on a daily basis. Keep up the good work.”

To Ruiz, Chef Ramsay recalled some of the competitor’s early missteps: “I think you made silly mistakes, and you can prevent those from happening easily. Let those mistakes bounce off.”

Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns started with 18 chefs ages 23 and younger, duking it out for the Vegas-based grand prize. Hersh and Ruiz will continue to fight for the prize Mondays at 7 p.m. on Fox.

