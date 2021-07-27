Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

San Antonio’s first Fuego Tortilla Grill now open near UTSA

Posted By on Tue, Jul 27, 2021 at 1:20 PM

click image San Antonio’s first Fuego Tortilla Grill is now open. - INSTAGRAM / EATFUEGO
  • Instagram / eatfuego
  • San Antonio’s first Fuego Tortilla Grill is now open.
College-town favorite Fuego Tortilla Grill has opened its first Alamo City location — appropriately enough, near the University of Texas at San Antonio.

In a weekend Instagram post, the Texas-based chain let fans know its new location at 5618 UTSA Blvd. is now serving roasted poblano queso and amped-up tacos and burritos.



Fuego has become a fave in Texas college towns including San Marcos, Waco and its College Station home base by selling kitchen-sink tacos such as the Dr Pepper Cowboy, which features smoked brisket, grilled onions, Dr Pepper barbecue sauce, chipotle cream corn and jack cheese.

The SA location is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. — for the time being. Fuego's other stores are open around the clock.

